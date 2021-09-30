CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pack 922 Is Together and Hiking

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 13th Pack 922 met for the first time since the spring. We welcomed new faces and were able to reconnect with our dens. Scouts were able to hear about our fun happenings that are to come. We are planning a trip to Lyme Rock Speedway, Pumpkin Chunkin in Pennsylvania, Wreath Sales, Scouting for food and so much more. The Pack was present at the Orange Country Fair selling popcorn and tickets to the Corn Maze. This year’s corn maze is at the Treat Farm on October 3rd from 1pm to 5pm. Please come and support us. If you are thinking of joining or have any questions, please email our Cubmaster Brian Cleveland at bcleveland@hotmail.com.

