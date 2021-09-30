New Report: In Construction Industry, Concern for Mental Health Is High, But Willingness to Discuss Mental Health is Low
APA Foundation’s Center for Workplace Mental Health Partners with Construction Financial Management Association, CSDZ and Holmes Murphy to Combat Stigma. Washington, D.C., Sept. 30, 2021 — As the pandemic continues to impact the economy and mental health of many workers, construction experiences the second highest rate of suicide among major industries. A new survey of the construction workforce from the American Psychiatric Association (APA) Foundation’s Center for Workplace Mental Health, the Construction Financial Management Association, CSDZ and Holmes Murphy, calls attention to this issue and offers insights during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.www.psychiatry.org
