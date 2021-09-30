CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

New Report: In Construction Industry, Concern for Mental Health Is High, But Willingness to Discuss Mental Health is Low

psychiatry.org
 6 days ago

APA Foundation’s Center for Workplace Mental Health Partners with Construction Financial Management Association, CSDZ and Holmes Murphy to Combat Stigma. Washington, D.C., Sept. 30, 2021 — As the pandemic continues to impact the economy and mental health of many workers, construction experiences the second highest rate of suicide among major industries. A new survey of the construction workforce from the American Psychiatric Association (APA) Foundation’s Center for Workplace Mental Health, the Construction Financial Management Association, CSDZ and Holmes Murphy, calls attention to this issue and offers insights during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

www.psychiatry.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hbr.org

It’s a New Era for Mental Health at Work

When we published our research on workplace mental health in October 2019, we never could have predicted how much our lives would soon be upended by the Covid-19 pandemic. Then the murders of George Floyd and other Black Americans by the police; the rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs); wildfires; political unrest; and other major stressors unfolded in quick succession, compounding the damage to our collective mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Low income, stressors tied to worse mental health amid COVID

COVID-19 exacted the steepest mental health toll on US adults with low incomes, multiple pandemic-related stressors, younger age, and single marital status, according to a study today in The Lancet Regional Health – Americas. Led by Boston University researchers, the study involved online and phone surveys of the same group...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
psychiatry.org

October Issues of American Psychiatric Association Journals Cover Diabetes and Depression Connection; Schizophrenia Treatment; Mental Health of Community College Students and more

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 1, 2021 – The October issues of two of the American Psychiatric Association journals, The American Journal of Psychiatry and Psychiatric Services are available online. The American Journal of Psychiatry is the most widely read psychiatric journal in the world. The October issue presents findings that extend...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fremont Tribune

New help for those with mental health issues

PLATTSMOUTH – There’s a new place to go in Plattsmouth for those dealing with mental health issues. It’s Family Connections, Inc., located at 546 Ave. A, where ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held last week. “We provide mental health services and we accept most major insurance and all Medicaid,” said Chelsey Hirt,...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
KSNT

Rising suicide rate prompts new efforts to address mental health concerns

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lawmakers met at the Kansas State Capitol Tuesday to discuss new efforts to address the rising suicide rate and mental health concerns in the state. Suicide and mental health have become a more prevalent issue in recent years. Mental health advocates in the state are also seeing...
TOPEKA, KS
Buffalo Business First

Mental health concerns and your workers: What employers need to know

More than 18 months of the Covid pandemic has made employers more aware of employees’ mental health concerns, whether or not those are job-related. Awareness is the first step. Employers also need to be prepared and protected if and when an employee approaches them with a mental health issue or crisis. Attorney Joseph Brown, a partner in the labor and employment group of Hurwitz & Fine P.C., answered some questions regarding those scenarios.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Unions#Construction Industry#Apa Foundation#Csdz#Combat Stigma#Apa Rrb
washingtoninformer.com

Annual Maternity & Infant Health Summit Generates Discussion on Mental Health

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser hosted her annual Maternity & Infant Health Summit featuring notable panel guests of medical professionals and advocates. The summit had a mix of virtual and in-person events that attendees could be part of. On Thursday, Sept. 15, in a discussion moderated by Stacey Brayboy at the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Mental health concerns affect everyone

Sunday is World Mental Health Day, a day to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health. Beginning in 1992, the day was started as an annual activity of the World Federation for Mental Health and is officially commemorated every year on Oct. 10.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
mhanational.org

Workplace Mental Health Survey

MHA’s Workplace Mental Health Survey helps determine the current state of employee mental health and well-being in the U.S. The survey also informs best practices that support mentally healthy work environments. This year’s survey asks about gender, race, and disability in relation to the workplace.
MENTAL HEALTH
thesewaneepurple.org

Mental health matters: The case for mental health days

It’s been a rough start to the semester, and student mental health is taking a massive hit. After a year of chaotic, messy, schooling, it’s been hard for students to return to the usual grind of a normal semester. Especially because this semester still isn’t normal. With masks, without surveillance COVID testing, outbreaks, and trying to adjust to a pandemic existence, students, faculty, and staff are more stressed than ever. It’s time for a change in how we as a society respect mental health.
SEWANEE, TN
Law.com

Lawyers Reluctant to Discuss Mental Health as Junior Burnout Continues, LawCare Finds

Legal professionals remain at a high risk of burnout, but still struggle in to disclose experience of mental ill-health at work, new research by charity LawCare has revealed. A survey by the mental health charity for legal professionals asked 1700 respondents about their experiences of mental ill-health, work pressures and issues exacerbated by the pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Free Press

StuGov discusses boosting mental health, increasing diversity, equity, inclusion on campus

Boston University Student Government’s Senate endorsed a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion act and heard committee updates in a meeting Monday night. The meeting began with a summary and endorsement of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report conducted by the Unity Group — previously an at-large party for the 2020-2021 school year focused on increasing representation of students of color and prioritizing their needs.
BOSTON, MA
Portland Tribune

Gresham-Barlow focuses on mental health with new partnership

District working with Care Solace to find mental health providers for families and staff. The Gresham-Barlow School District is partnering with Care Solace to expand access to community mental health and substance use treatment providers to all Gresham-Barlow students, staff and their families at no cost. Care Solace's Care Companion...
GRESHAM, OR
mobihealthnews.com

Sharecare deepens behavioral health offerings with new mental health app

Sharecare, a company best known for its patient engagement and benefits-navigation tools, is looking to help folks understand how their brains work with its new mental health app Unwinding. The company pitches this new app as a way for users to help reduce their stress levels and build healthy habits....
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy