Vail, CO

Vail Film Festival announces 2021 award-winning films

By Vail Daily Staff Report
 4 days ago
Organizers of the 18th annual Vail Film Festival, which celebrated women in film Sept. 23-26, have announced the official award recipients for this year’s festival. “We are incredibly proud to shine a light on female filmmakers,” Vail Film Festival director Corinne Hara said. “The films being screened are interesting not only for the themes that are explored, but how women specifically address these themes. We are thankful to the many innovative and groundbreaking artists who joined us for this year’s festival. We also want to thank all of our sponsors, as well as our patrons, volunteers, and staff for their generous support.”

