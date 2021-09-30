CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mireille Soria Out as Paramount Animation President, Nickelodeon's Ramsey Naito to Run Both Units (EXCLUSIVE)

By Matt Donnelly
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount Pictures has parted ways with animation president Mireille Soria. In a promotion, Nickelodeon’s Ramsey Naito has added oversight of the label to her purview. Soria’s exit comes during a continuing reorganization of Paramount Pictures by new chairman and CEO Brian Robbins, who replaced Jim Gianopulos in early September. Emma Watts, the seasoned production executive only a year in her post as president of the Paramount motion picture group, was dismissed last Friday.

