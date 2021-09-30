CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers File Bill To Crack Down On Drivers Ignoring Stopped School Buses

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses as children get in and out could be photographed and fined under a new bill introduced this week by State Representative Emily Slosberg of Boca Raton.

The cameras would be installed on school buses.

It will be one of hundreds of bills that will be discussed by lawmakers in Tallahassee when the Legislative Session begins in January.

Democrat Slosberg says she filed the bill one day before a 10-year old Fort Pierce girl was struck and killed by a hit and run driver while walking to her school bus.

The proposed legislation is co-sponsored by Republican State Rep. Thad Altman of Brevard County.

Slosberg says people ignoring stopped school buses is a big problem across the state, citing recent studies by the Department of Education that indicate over 10.000 vehicles make illegal passes on bus drivers in a single day.

Click Here for more on this story.

