Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Singapore's health ministry reported 2,478 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.
The country also reported two new deaths due to the coronavirus.
A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against the virus.
From this week, Singapore tightened some curbs such as limiting social gatherings to two people and making work from home a default. read more
