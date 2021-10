LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds proclaimed October Domestic Violence Awareness Month Friday during a ceremony at New Horizons La Crosse Outreach Center. According to New Horizons, 20 people in the U.S. are physically abused every minute at the hands of an intimate partner. Domestic Violence Awareness Month is a time to spread awareness about the gravity of the effects of domestic violence in our communities. New Horizons will be holding events in La Crosse this October to raise awareness and start conversations about this issue.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO