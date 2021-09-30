The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 158: the best spaceships in games special

On Thursday, Sept. 17 I released the first episode of History of Words, a podcast produced specifically for the Exponent. The first episode, “Moose vs. Goose: The Plural Showdown” goes in depth on the history of the words moose and goose and why their plural versions are so different. This deep dive into the history of the words is called etymology, and will be that basis of all future episodes of History of Words. The episode is roughly four minutes long and can be found on the Exponent website. To find the episode, scan the QR code and scroll to the bottom of the page. You can also find the episode on Spotify, by searching “Moose vs. Goose: The Plural Form Showdown”.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO