The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 158: the best spaceships in games special
In honour of the new DLC for Outer Wilds, this week on The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast we're discussing our favourite spaceships in games. In the process, while we do discuss some games, there is quite a lot of chat about the origin of the spaceship as 'space-house' - the hub area where all your pals hang out - both in games and in wider space media. Also, Nate has a great Cavern Of Lies that is Star Wars themed, and does indeed give us a terrible fright.www.rockpapershotgun.com
