After being in Coming Soon status for a few weeks, LEGO Star Wars Battles is now available for Apple Arcade across all compatible devices. Long known for delivering fast-paced action-platforming, this LEGO Star Wars adventure focuses on RTS-style action across many famous locations throughout the Star Wars universe. Naboo, Hoth, and Endor are just a few of the playable locations and the game lets the user play as both good and evil with the end goal being to take out enemy bases and/or wind up with the most towers left standing. This is one of the few games I can think of that keeps the portrait mode structure of a mobile device intact on TVs with a large pillarboxed border.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO