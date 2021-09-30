CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeSean McCoy set to retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
LeSean McCoy is set to retire from the NFL after 12-years and officially walk away from the game as a member of the Eagles.

McCoy released this statement in a heartfelt message via the teams official website.

“After 12 years in the NFL, I’ve decided to retire an Eagle because this is home to me. I still have that green inside my heart. There are times when I’d see the Eagles on TV, and it just felt weird not wearing that uniform. I instantly think back to all of those big games and the roar of the fans; I’ve just always seen myself as an Eagle. It’s only right to come back home and retire an Eagle.”

“I’ve had some time to reflect on my career and how it unfolded. A lot of credit goes to my family. I truly believe it. My parents raised me to chase my dreams. I know growing up in Harrisburg a lot of kids had the same types of dreams, but I’m not sure if they really chased them. My father, Ron, taught me how to be a true man and sacrifice for his family. My mother, Daphne, is the rock of the family. She kept us together through good times and bad. She’s the one I still go to when I have questions. She means everything to me. I’m thankful for two great parents.”

McCoy was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round with the 53rd overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Eagles All-Time leading Rusher

Dec 7, 2014; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs onto the field at the start of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: The Seahawks defeated the Eagles 24-14. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ all-time leading rusher, McCoy amassed 6,792-yards with Philadelphia and has over 11,000 career rushing yards overall. Shady logged 44 TDs in Philadelphia on 4.7 yards per carry.

Chip Kelly

Dec 26, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Chip Kelly runs off the field at halftime against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field. The Redskins won 38-24. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

McCoy was in the prime of his career and was coming off a 1,319 yard rushing season when head coach Chip Kelly traded the running back to the Buffalo Bills for Kiko Alonso.

He then signed a new five-year contract worth $40 million.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

