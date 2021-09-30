CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Play in our FREE Week 5 Michigan State-Western Kentucky Challenge

By Spartans Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Think you know the Michigan State Spartans well? Already have this week’s game against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers all figured out?

Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Spartans Challenge.

Answer six questions below, plus a tiebreaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.

Pick. Play. Win. Repeat. On Us.

You must be 21+ to enter. Terms and conditions apply, see website.

For additional free sports pick’em games to play, visit the game lobby at Daily Ticket.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#American Football#Kentucky Challenge#Hilltoppers#Daily Ticket#Tipico Sportsbook
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin retweets mugshots of Alabama students arrested on Ole Miss' campus

What are Lane Kiffin’s last-minute preparations before Ole Miss plays its biggest game of the season to this point? Retweeting Alabama students’ mugshots. Kiffin is an active Twitter user, as anybody who follows him knows (and likely even those who don’t follow him know, too). And he came across a tweet from somebody sharing that 4 Alabama freshmen had been arrested Thursday night for trying to steal signs from Ole Miss’ campus to take back to their school.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Ohio State fans will roll over laughing at Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes fans will not like hearing former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit speaking positively about Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh. When it comes to Ohio State Buckeyes fans, they love it when they play the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has not defeated Ohio State since 2011, and they were blown out in the past two meetings. But if 2021 has shown us anything, this is not your same Wolverines football program.
MICHIGAN STATE
tdalabamamag.com

“Ole Miss goes to Tuscaloosa and beats Alabama,” per ESPN’s Chris Doering

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas are excited about this week. Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi Rebels will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to battle Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Kiffin is seeking to be the first former assistant to defeat Saban. He upgraded the Crimson Tide’s offense from 2014 to 2016, helping the program win three Southeastern Conference titles and a national championship in 2015.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Oregon Quarterback Makes Ridiculous Decision

The third-ranked Oregon Ducks are officially on upset alert. The perfect storm began ahead of Saturday’s clash between No. 3 Oregon and Stanford in Palo Alto. The Ducks were without several starters – including offensive lineman Alex Forsyth and safety Bennett Williams – because of injuries. Even Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead didn’t make the trip because of an illness.
OREGON STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa WR reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal following Week 5

Iowa is one of the best teams in the country 5 weeks into the college football season. They are 5-0 on the year and are No. 3 in the Week 6 edition of the AP Top-25 poll. Iowa got some bad news on Monday with WR Qua’von Matthews entering the transfer portal.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Look: Alabama Fans’ T-Shirts Are Going Viral Today

On Saturday afternoon, one of the biggest games of the day was set to take place from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Fans packed Bryant-Denny Stadium to watch No. 1 Alabama face off against No. 12 Ole Miss. Nick Saban’s team entered as the heavy favorite against Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. Before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Watch: Texas got absolutely screwed by the refs vs. TCU

Locked in a dogfight against rival TCU, the Texas Longhorns were also having to battle the refs after a terrible call screwed them over. Even if the Texas Longhorns are a better team than the TCU Horned Frogs, the two in-state rivals in the Big 12 have seen their share of heated battles. Saturday in Week 5 was no different.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
75K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy