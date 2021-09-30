The original 'Scream' house is on Airbnb -- and you can book a stay on Halloween

Just in time for the spooky month of October, fans of the 1996 slasher flick, ‘Scream’ can now stay the night at the iconic house! Paramount and Airbnb have teamed up to give fans this unique opportunity, all the while, helping to promote the remake of ‘Scream’ due next January. Wait, it gets a little better: David Arquette, who played the small town sheriff in the film, will be your host for the evening! Not bad, but where’s his ex, Courtney Cox? You’ll remember she played the overzealous news reporter. THAT would have been cool to get the two of them together for this experience. And by the way, it appears this is not a contest, so click here to learn more about booking your nights stay at the ‘Scream’ house: https://www.airbnb.com/experiences/2935950.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO