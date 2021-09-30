CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The original 'Scream' house is on Airbnb -- and you can book a stay on Halloween

(CNN) — If you like scary movies -- so much that you'd want to live inside of one for a night -- you're in luck this October. Airbnb is offering "Scream" superfans a stay at the home where much of the original film took place -- and where Ghostface was first defeated.

