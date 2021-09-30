Courchevel’s Ski Runs Remained Quiet During Covid. Its Real-Estate Market Was Anything But.
After a year of closures due to the pandemic, ski season will finally kick off on Dec. 4 in Courchevel, an exclusive enclave high in the French Alps. And although the snow sport was put on hold last winter, Courchevel’s property market has continued to climb. Prices increased by 10% during the pandemic, according to the latest research, despite the almost total absence of international buyers who have been largely grounded by travel restrictions.www.mansionglobal.com
