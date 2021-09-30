Help us fight joint pain in community pharmacy — become a ‘PJ joint pain champion’
It is no overstatement that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought immense change to people’s lives. Lockdown restrictions have ushered in a shift from office to home-based working and changes in levels of physical activity have seen more people seeking help from their community pharmacy for musculoskeletal (MSK) and joint pain. In fact, a recent survey found nearly one in three people are now more likely to visit a pharmacy for general advice before seeking help elsewhere[1,2].pharmaceutical-journal.com
Comments / 0