Redwood City, CA

Instagrammable eateries: The original art of Silicon Valley’s most photogenic restaurants.

By Melissa McKenzie
 4 days ago
Feast your eyes on these art-oriented interiors from around the 6–5–0. Well, we’d point to the fact that most restaurant critics include ambiance in their assessment of any eatery, so there must be something to that idea. And here on the Peninsula, we have a special place in our hearts (and stomachs) for restaurants that go big on art-oriented interiors. From original floor-to-ceiling work by San Francisco’s favorite doodle master to a vast cartoon recreation of Japanese food hub Osaka, Silicon Valley delivers for those eager to eat with their eyes. And no, we can’t tell if it’s the creative stimulation, the Insta-friendly backgrounds…or the fact that we just like to eat tacos beneath a mural of a kid holding a fish (well, fishes…fish plural).

Transparent coffee: Two Silicon Valley transplants disrupt the industry from their kitchen table​

Palo Alto’s Progeny is brewing up a new approach by putting farmers first. William Becerra first saw the Pacific Ocean underneath the typical, heavy fog of the Bay Area. He had spent little time outside of his home in Huila, Colombia. Then, one day, he was on a plane to visit the Peninsula where he saw the Google campus in San Francisco. The sheer scale of it all—a city that was just shy of the population that his native state hosts across its 7,680 square miles—was a lot to take in.
PALO ALTO, CA
Five steps of flavor: East Meets West Bowls creates customizable fast-casual feasts in Belmont

The Return of the OG Queso dish from Alpa Bhas’s Belmont restaurant, East Meet West Bowls was inspired by her time in Georgia. With melty American cheese and milk, jalapeno and cilantro, Panamanian-style salsa and cilantro-garlic chutney, it’s one of nine customizable bowls on her predominantly vegan and vegetarian menu that’s influenced by Indian, Panamanian and U.S. cuisines.
BELMONT, CA
How a local writer joined extreme kayaker Scott Lindgren for the Netflix doc “The River Runner”

But it hasn’t been until more recently that he’s opened up about the personal physical and mental health challenges he’s faced alongside his journeys through some of the world’s most dangerous rivers — a story highlighted in the new Netflix documentary, “The River Runner” (2021). The film documents Lindgren’s quest to kayak the four rivers that begin at Mt. Kailash: the Indus, the Sutlej, the Karnali and the Tsangpo.
The sweet-scented legacy of Ah Sam: 88 years of fame, family and flowers

From the Crosbys to the Currys, the San Mateo florist has served generations of dedicated locals who won’t buy flowers anywhere else. San Mateo’s legacy florist, Ah Sam, recently got a visit from Golden State Warriors point guard, Stephen Curry. Some would say that his visit was a major marketing coup; but for 90-something-year-old Mayme Leong, Ah Sam’s matriarch, it was an opportunity to meet her favorite player. “I like him better than LeBron James,” Mayme said matter-of-factly.
SAN MATEO, CA
Palo Alto, CA
