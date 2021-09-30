Instagrammable eateries: The original art of Silicon Valley’s most photogenic restaurants.

Feast your eyes on these art-oriented interiors from around the 6–5–0. Well, we’d point to the fact that most restaurant critics include ambiance in their assessment of any eatery, so there must be something to that idea. And here on the Peninsula, we have a special place in our hearts (and stomachs) for restaurants that go big on art-oriented interiors. From original floor-to-ceiling work by San Francisco’s favorite doodle master to a vast cartoon recreation of Japanese food hub Osaka, Silicon Valley delivers for those eager to eat with their eyes. And no, we can’t tell if it’s the creative stimulation, the Insta-friendly backgrounds…or the fact that we just like to eat tacos beneath a mural of a kid holding a fish (well, fishes…fish plural).