CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

You can now view Instagram Reels on the Facebook app in the US

By Sumukh Rao
xda-developers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram introduced its short videos platform — Reels — to compete with rivals like TikTok and YouTube Shorts last year. Since then, the feature has gained immense popularity in several regions, but it still lags behind TikTok in the US. Instagram has introduced several new features to Reels to attract more users, like the ability to shop while viewing a Reel, over the last few months. Now, Instagram is integrating Reels within the Facebook app in the US to boost adoption further.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
abc10.com

A hacking scam hiding in plain sight on Facebook

Have you seen photos or memes on your social media feeds asking you to answer survey questions or a silly question?. One example from Facebook reads: “The last four digits of your phone number describes you.” Many users replied publicly in the comments with their responses. Or maybe it's a...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Messenger#Apps#The Reels#Instagram Reels#Androidcentral#The News Feed#Groups#Reels Play
Vice

Forget Facebook Destroying Democracy. Mark Zuckerberg Is Worried About His Surfboard.

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. After weeks of devastating scandals that rocked Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has finally spoken out publicly. But rather than addressing the multitude of issues facing his trillion-dollar company, the billionaire CEO instead griped about a report that misidentified his surfboard.
INTERNET
Washington Post

Facebook privacy settings to change now

Let’s face it. Facebook is hard to quit. Many of us stay on it even when we know that the company, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, tracks much of what we do online. It has so much information about us that it can show ads with such eerie accuracy that many people believe it’s using smartphone microphones to eavesdrop.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
INTERNET
Washington Post

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen revealed as ‘whistleblower’ behind leaked documents that plunged the company into scandal

Former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen has been revealed as the source behind tens of thousands of pages of leaked internal company research, which she says show that the company has been negligent in eliminating violence, misinformation and other harmful content from its services, and that it has misled investors about these efforts.
INTERNET
gsmarena.com

Facebook has Reels now, taking TikTok cloning one step further

Facebook's never-ending quest to quash its competitors through copying their features has reached a new high (or low, depending on how you look at it) today with the launch of Reels. "But wait", you say, "isn't that an Instagram feature?" And the answer is, yes, but from now on you...
INTERNET
lrmonline.com

You Can Now Rate Apple’s Built-In Apps In The App Store… In 2021…

You are now free to rate your displeasure of Apple built-in apps in the App Store. Now, Apple taking in feedback to make the apps better is an entirely different thing. I hope they work on that. I am not an Apple user because I don’t have that kind of money and I like android. Even though I have never owned an Apple product, their products do have a great look and there are many who love their products.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Facebook Is Widely Rolling Out Reels On The Main App

Instagram Reels are coming to the main Facebook app. Starting this Wednesday, Facebook users in the US will be able to create Reels from within the app. The short-form video experience will get a dedicated section in the main News Feed. Facebook will also let users share Reels in Groups.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

iOS 15 users can now easily report App Store scams

Only a few days ago, Apple finally started allowing users to rate and review its preinstalled apps. System apps, such as Weather, Safari, and more, can now be evaluated like any other third-party apps on the App Store, which will help Apple gain some valuable feedback. It seems like the company is focusing on giving users more options to easily leave feedback on apps, as it has now introduced another significant change on the App Store. According to recent reports, iOS 15 users can now report scams on the App Store, even if they don’t fall for them.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy