You can now view Instagram Reels on the Facebook app in the US
Instagram introduced its short videos platform — Reels — to compete with rivals like TikTok and YouTube Shorts last year. Since then, the feature has gained immense popularity in several regions, but it still lags behind TikTok in the US. Instagram has introduced several new features to Reels to attract more users, like the ability to shop while viewing a Reel, over the last few months. Now, Instagram is integrating Reels within the Facebook app in the US to boost adoption further.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0