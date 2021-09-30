CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainbow Shops Inks 7,000 SF lease at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Hwy in Doraville

By Caleb J. Spivak
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalpern Enterprises, Inc. has signed a new 7,060 square-foot lease with Rainbow Shops at Pinetree Plaza, the real estate firm announced this week. The 206,496 square-foot shopping center, at 5289 Buford Highway in Doraville, will welcome Rainbow during the first quarter of 2022. Rainbow will take the space next door to dd’s DISCOUNTS’ 17,565-square-foot store, which opened on September 25, 2021.

