Rainbow Shops Inks 7,000 SF lease at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Hwy in Doraville
Halpern Enterprises, Inc. has signed a new 7,060 square-foot lease with Rainbow Shops at Pinetree Plaza, the real estate firm announced this week. The 206,496 square-foot shopping center, at 5289 Buford Highway in Doraville, will welcome Rainbow during the first quarter of 2022. Rainbow will take the space next door to dd’s DISCOUNTS’ 17,565-square-foot store, which opened on September 25, 2021.whatnowatlanta.com
