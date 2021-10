Former 8Chan administrator and QAnon evangelist Ron Watkins is selling some screenshots of his tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), VICE reported on Tuesday. Watkins claims it’s not a scam and that all money raised will help fund “a secret project that I feel will help save America.” The bundle he’s auctioning off, made up of five tweets all retweeted by then-President Donald Trump, is called the “Freedom Series.” So far, his token has received five bids on OpenSea; the highest currently clocks in at roughly the ethereum cryptocurrency equivalent of $500.

