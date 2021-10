Hope someone can help. I am running into problems with Ubuntu 20.04 users that want to use CLI only. When I try to use the CLI GP client(tried version 2.4 and 2.6) on Ubuntu it opens the default browser and the MFA via Okta is successful but then nothing happens. The VPN is never setup. The last message on the CLI is "Try to launch default browser for saml login...". The normal GUI linux client works. But some users are pure Linux CLI users. NGFW is running 9.1.10 with full GP subscription.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO