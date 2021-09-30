How I Made Partner: 'Find Ways to Distinguish Yourself,' Says Harry Jackson of Fox Rothschild

Gratitude makes us more aware of the sources of joy, wonder and hope in our lives. Being grateful also can improve health, strengthen relationships and help us manage our money.Developing gratitude requires us to focus on what we have rather than on what we lack, says Meghaan Lurtz, a senior research associate with financial planning site Kitces.com and past president of the Financial Therapy Association. Such thankfulness has been shown to reduce feelings of impatience, perhaps making it easier to save and delay gratification as well as decreasing the temptation to spend.“(Gratitude) can help to quell that ‘I need more,...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 15 HOURS AGO