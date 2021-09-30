How I Made Partner: 'Find Ways to Distinguish Yourself,' Says Harry Jackson of Fox Rothschild
What advice would you give to associates who wants to make partner now in this COVID-19 era? Now that we are beginning to return to the office, it’s important to make sure you are still doing the marketing activities you were before—panels, writing, networking—to keep that momentum and mindset going for business generation. Most notably, I hope associates can take some encouragement in that everyone’s path looks different and that the path to making partner is always unique no matter your circumstances.www.law.com
