CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

S. Ct. Agrees to Hear "Christian Flag" / Government Speech Case

By Eugene Volokh
Reason.com
 4 days ago

It's Shurtleff v. City of Boston; here's an excerpt from the decision below, which the Court will now review:. The case has its genesis in a suit filed by plaintiffs Harold Shurtleff and Camp Constitution in which they complained that the defendants — the City of Boston and Gregory T. Rooney, in his official capacity as Commissioner of Boston's Property Management Department (collectively, the City) — trampled their constitutional rights by refusing to fly a pennant, openly acknowledged by the plaintiffs to be a "Christian Flag," from a flagpole at Boston City Hall. The district court granted summary judgment in favor of the City. Concluding, as we do, that the government speech doctrine bars the maintenance of the plaintiffs' free speech claims and that their remaining claims under the Establishment Clause and the Equal Protection Clause lack bite, we affirm….

reason.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Sentinel & Enterprise

Boston ‘Christian flag’ lawsuit taken up by Supreme Court

A dispute between the city of Boston and a Christian group whose flag former Mayor Martin Walsh refused to fly on City Hall Plaza is headed for the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation’s highest court added the case of Shurtleff v. Boston to its docket on Thursday in an order granting the plaintiff’s petition to be heard.
BOSTON, MA
bloomberglaw.com

Christian Flag Dispute from Boston Gets U.S. Top Court Review

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review a Christian civic organization’s appeal challenging the city of Boston’s refusal to raise its flag at city hall despite flying other groups’ flags. The justices will consider whether the denial violated the group’s First Amendment rights in the dispute that will be heard...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arkansas Online

Federal judge’s hearing for 4 civil cases in Arkansas draws scrutiny

A federal judge in Arkansas was recently named in a Wall Street Journal news story about federal judges who heard cases involving companies in which they held a financial interest. In the Eastern District of Arkansas, headquartered in Little Rock, U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright was named as having...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Court rejects DC residents' bid for voting representation

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed a lower court ruling that said District of Columbia residents are not entitled to voting representation in the House of Representatives Residents had asked the high court to hear the issue. The court's four-sentence order cited a case from 2000 in which the justices said the same thing.Eleanor Holmes Norton is the District of Columbia’s nonvoting member of Congress
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Right#Ct#Municipal Government#Government Speech#Court
Reason.com

The 10th Annual Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court

The Harlan Institute and Ashbrook are pleased to announce the Tenth Annual Virtual Supreme Court Competition. This competition offers teams of two high school students the opportunity to research cutting-edge constitutional law, write persuasive appellate briefs, argue against other students through video chats, and try to persuade a panel of esteemed attorneys during oral argument that their side is correct. This year the competition focuses on New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc v. Bruen.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Supreme Court Opens A Session Likely To Feature Controversial Rulings On Abortion Rights, Religious Liberties And Access To Handguns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first Monday in October is the traditional opening of the U.S. Supreme Court, and this session of the court could be one of the most controversial in years. The Supreme Court is the last word on judicial cases, which is why between 8,000 and 10,000 cases get appealed to the high court every year. But in recent years, the Supreme Court has cut back the number of cases it actually considers to about 60 to 70 cases, most of which are controversial and significant This is the first full term where six of the nine justices are appointed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
News 8 WROC

Supreme Court gets set to address abortion, guns and religion

(AP) –The Supreme Court begins its annual term on October 4, 2021, with a packed agenda highlighted by three claims of violations of constitutional rights. One is about religious rights. A second is about gun rights. And the biggest case this year is a challenge to abortion rights. Several states are asking the justices to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Portugal
Country
Brazil
Country
China
AFP

Tens of thousands march for US abortion rights

Wearing pink hats and T-shirts and shouting "Hands off my body," tens of thousands of women took to the streets across the United States on Saturday in protests aimed at countering a conservative drive to restrict access to abortions. In Washington, about 10,000 protesters rallied in a square near the White House under sunny skies before marching to the US Supreme Court, which will have the final say on the contentious issue. The protesters held signs that read "Mind your uterus" and "Make abortion legal," with several women -- and men -- dressed like late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, America's iconic women's rights crusader, who died last year. The perennial fight over the procedure in America has become even more intense since a Texas law went into effect September 1 banning almost all abortions, unleashing a fierce counterattack in the courts and Congress, but with few public demonstrations until now.
PROTESTS
sebastiandaily.com

WATCH: Sebastian Mayor’s Free Speech Debate, 26 Dogs, Great Bike-Bar-A-Thon, High School COVID-19 Cases, Tropics, Weather

The latest news going on in Sebastian, Florida. In this newscast, we talk about a debate on whether Sebastian Mayor Ed Dodd attacked Free Speech during the last meeting, the man responsible for abandoning 26 dogs on a dirt road has been sentenced, the Great Bike-Bar-A-Thon is this weekend, the number of high school COVID-19 cases are dropping, and we talk about the weekend weather and the tropics.
SEBASTIAN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy