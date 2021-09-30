CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shark Tank’ Season 13 Premiere: Guest Shark Emma Grede, Companies Uprising, Kin, & More

By Kari
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe season 13 premiere of ABC’s Shark Tank features four new companies trying their luck in front of the investment panelists, which includes guest shark Emma Grede. She’s joined by original returning sharks Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, and Kevin O’Leary for the first all-new episode. We’ve got details below on the businesses that will pitch to the sharks, including where you can get the products. Find out more about them below before the October 8 premiere.

