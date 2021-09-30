CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgum Appoints Cruger to North Dakota Workforce Development Council

By Stephanie Flyger
grandforks.org
Cover picture for the articleGovernor Doug Burgum has appointed Becca Cruger, workforce development manager at the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation (EDC), to the North Dakota Workforce Development Council. The Council serves as the state’s workforce innovation and opportunity board. The role of the Council is to advise the Governor and the public concerning the nature and extent of workforce development in the context of North Dakota’s economic development needs, and how to meet these needs effectively while maximizing the efficient use of available resources and avoiding unnecessary duplication of effort.

grandforks.org

