Oslo Interim Agreement

The Interim Agreement consists of more than 300 pages of 5 “chapters” containing 31 “articles” and 7 “annexes” and 9 “maps”. The agreement has a `preamble` that acknowledges its roots in previous diplomatic efforts under UN Security Council Resolution 242 (1967) and UN Security Council Resolution 338 (1973), the 1991 Madrid Conference and other previous agreements. Most importantly, the agreement recognizes the establishment of an “interim Palestinian Administrative Authority,” namely an elected council called “the Council” or the Palestinian Council. The Oslo II Accords are considered interim agreements, as they should serve as a basis for further negotiations and as a prelude to a possible comprehensive peace agreement. Several additional agreements were reached after Oslo II, but negotiations did not result in a final peace agreement. The 2002 road map for peace abandoned the Oslo Accords and provided for a rather lax withdrawal programme. The preamble to the agreement speaks of peaceful coexistence, mutual dignity and security, while recognizing the mutual legitimate and political rights of the parties. One of the objectives of the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations is to establish, for a transitional period of up to five years, an interim palestinian self-governing authority for the Palestinian people of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which will lead to a lasting settlement based on Security Council resolutions 242 and 338. The interim agreement on the West Bank and Gaza Strip, commonly known as Oslo II or Oslo 2, was an important and complex agreement in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. As Oslo II was signed in Taba, it is sometimes referred to as the Taba Agreement. The Oslo Accords provided for the establishment of interim Palestinian autonomy in the Palestinian territories, but did not promise an independent Palestinian state. Oslo II created Zones A, B and C in the West Bank. The Palestinian Authority has obtained a number of limited competences and responsibilities in Areas A and B and the prospect of negotiating a final settlement on the basis of Security Council resolutions 242 and 338.