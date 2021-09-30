CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool v Man City: What does the form show?

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool are the only side still unbeaten in the Premier League this season (won four, drawn two), while the Reds have also netted more goals than any other side (15). However, Manchester City have conceded the fewest goals so far in 2021-22 (one), keeping a clean sheet in each of their past five games.

LFCTransferRoom

Norwich City v Liverpool: Match Preview | EFL Cup

Fresh off the back of a resounding 3-0 victory at home to Crystal Palace last weekend, the Reds turn their attention to Carabao Cup duty where they prepare to face Norwich City at Carrow Road. The two sides come into the match in contrasting form. Liverpool sit pretty in joint-first...
NORWICH, NY
BBC

Team news: Man City v Wycombe

Pep Guardiola will name several youngsters in his side to face League One visitors Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. The Manchester City boss said he will rest Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo because they have played every minute so far this season, while John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan are injured.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Team news: Confirmed Liverpool line-up v Norwich City

The pair – aged 16 and 18, respectively – are named in the Reds’ line-up at Carrow Road, while Tyler Morton and James Balagizi are on the bench. Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas are the only players to retain their places in the starting XI from Saturday’s Premier League win over Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Man City

The last time Manchester City went to Stamford Bridge, in January, they took Chelsea apart with three goals in the first 35 minutes, but that was before Thomas Tuchel took over and this is a very different Chelsea side now. The games between the big four - these two, plus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jurgen Klopp
BBC

Chelsea v Man City: Last time out

Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?. After beating City in the FA Cup semi-final just three weeks earlier, Chelsea were hungry for another win against Pep Guardiola's side and they came away from the Etihad with a 2-1 victory in May.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

BoyleSports – PSG v Man City Offer

It’s PSG v Man City in the Champions League on Tuesday night and BoyleSports are getting in on the action! Place a £5.00 Bet Builder bet on PSG v Man City and BoyleSports will give us a £5.00 free bet to use in play on the same match. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £3.07 and here’s how…
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Liverpool predicted XI v. Man City: Jurgen Klopp to make two huge calls

Liverpool are up against contemporary foes Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend, in what should be a blockbuster affair. Jurgen Klopp has notably been without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Thiago in recent games, and it’s unclear when the trio are expected to return. James Milner and Curtis...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Liverpool, Man City battle for Premier League supremacy

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Liverpool and Manchester City resume their rivalry for top spot when they go head to head in the Premier League this weekend, while Chelsea and Manchester United aim to get their title challenges back on track. Under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, City and Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Liverpool v Manchester City: great games in the Klopp-Guardiola era

We look back on five Premier League encounters that have made this rivalry one of goals, drama, controversy and memes. The first meeting between Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City took place at Anfield in December 2016 and, after much hype, proved an anticlimax – a low-quality encounter that ended in narrow victory for the hosts. The teams met again four months later at the Etihad Stadium and this time there was no disappointment. The game was a barnstormer, full of speed, skill, aggression and ambition as the sides went at each other from the start. There were two goals – a James Milner penalty on 51 minutes cancelled out by Sergio Agüero’s strike soon after – and there would have been more but for poor finishing by both teams. This was a breathless contest marked by moments of drama and controversy – Milner was fortunate not to be sent off for a first-half foul on Raheem Sterling – a precursor for what was to come.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Clinical Salah shows Man City what they are missing

Liverpool (AFP) – Two moments of magic from Mohamed Salah ensured Liverpool remain the only unbeaten side left in the Premier League this season after an enthralling 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday. For 45 minutes City’s collective brilliance threatened to blow the Reds away and inflict a first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne earns point for Man City after moment of Mohamed Salah magic

Kevin De Bruyne cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s stunning strike as Manchester City twice hit back to draw 2-2 at Anfield in a tie befitting two of the Premier League’s heavyweights.A game which Pep Guardiola’s side had bossed in the first half exploded into life after the break with the stand-out moment being Salah’s weaving effort, of which Lionel Messi would have been proud.The Egypt international twisted and turned past Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias before firing an angled right-footed shot inside the far post for his ninth goal in as many matches.But Manchester City were left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is the ‘best player in the world right now’, says Jamie Carragher

Mohamed Salah is not only the best player in the Premier League on current form but also the best player in the world, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said. Salah scored a sensational individual goal in Liverpool’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Anfield, as well as setting up Sadio Mane’s opener. The forward has scored eight goals in as many appearances for his club so far this season, as well as joining the 100 club in the Premier League. “I don’t think there’s anyone playing better in the world,” Carragher told Sky Sports, “or in Europe in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool v Manchester City: Reds investigating spitting allegation

Liverpool have collected "substantial evidence" after Manchester City made a complaint alleging a home fan spat at their backroom staff in the first half of the 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool are conducting a full investigation into the incident. In a statement the club said witnesses had been...
PREMIER LEAGUE

