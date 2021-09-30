The next 'it' drink that's more complicated to make than champagne
In Champagne, and among wine lovers the world over, the chef de cave of Dom Pérignon is a king of sorts. This is the status that Richard Geoffroy enjoyed for almost three decades. At DP – as everyone calls it – Geoffroy wasn’t just the hugely respected architect of the taste of one the most famous (and famously long-lived) champagnes, he was also its face, presenting it at elaborately orchestrated events in glossy venues around the planet.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0