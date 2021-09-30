CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan is hot. Can he cash in with name, image and likeness deals?

By Nick Daschel, oregonlive.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Oregon State’s Chance Nolan could soon find out what a hot college quarterback is worth on the name, image and likeness market. Earlier this week, Nolan signed a contract with Supreme Sports, which will handle his NIL marketing rights. Supreme Sports president Michael Kolodzi said he’s waiting for the contract approval from Oregon State’s compliance department before he can begin pursuing potential deals.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon State Football, Oregonian, American Football, Oregon State, Supreme Sports, NIL, Beavers, OSU, Pac 12
