Enroll in Private Investigator Course at SCF Bradenton
(Bradenton, Fla. Sept. 30, 2021) — State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF), in partnership with Derek Jones Academy Inc., will offer a six-day, 40-hour private investigator course Friday, Oct. 22 and 29, 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23 and 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W., Building 18. Register online by visiting SCF.edu/Training, clicking the link labeled Professional Development in the left-hand column and selecting Private Investigator.www.scf.edu
