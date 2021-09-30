CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradenton, FL

Enroll in Private Investigator Course at SCF Bradenton

scf.edu
 6 days ago

(Bradenton, Fla. Sept. 30, 2021) — State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF), in partnership with Derek Jones Academy Inc., will offer a six-day, 40-hour private investigator course Friday, Oct. 22 and 29, 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23 and 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W., Building 18. Register online by visiting SCF.edu/Training, clicking the link labeled Professional Development in the left-hand column and selecting Private Investigator.

www.scf.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Bradenton, FL
Sarasota, FL
Education
Bradenton, FL
Education
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
NBC News

Biden, Senate mull changing filibuster ahead of debt ceiling vote

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are expected to block an effort by Democrats on Wednesday to extend the U.S. debt ceiling, just 12 days before the government's deadline to avert default. The procedural motion needs 60 votes, and Republicans have promised to vote in opposition as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Investigator#State College Of Florida#Manatee Sarasota#Derek Jones Academy Inc#Scf Bradenton#Scf Edu Training#Professional Development
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy