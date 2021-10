I crafted my vision for Celestial Bodies by using models submerged underwater in deftly designed scenarios, photographed in my native home of Hawaii. This connection between water and space is explored in a way that shows the beauty, freedom and, conversely, the struggle and complexity of the human condition (a recurring motif in my work). The two vast expanses are juxtaposed, their order and chaos, and one’s feeling of being infinitesimal, yet feeling the wonder of being a part of the universe at large. These emotions caused the ancient Greeks and other past civilizations to look for answers in the majesty of the stars.

