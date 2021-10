09.26.2021 | 8:36 PM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident Firefighters arrived to find a two vehicle collision. In one vehicle they had 4 victims with one trapped Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to rescue the victim. Three other people in the vehicle suffered injuries and were transported to local hospitals in unknown condition. The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced Deceased at the scene. Building and safety was called to the scene for an apartment complex that was damaged in the crash. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO