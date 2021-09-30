Spots still open in Project GROW

Please mark your calendars for the upcoming Friends of Marion COA Annual Meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 21st at 5 p.m. at the Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center. In addition to important updates on the Cushing Community Park Project, we will welcome our guest speaker, Laura Fitch, who will speak via Zoom about shared housing and small, sustainable communities. Specializing in cohousing and smart growth communities, Laura is the founding principal of Fitch Architecture & Community Design in Amherst, Massachusetts, and a 27-year resident of Pioneer Valley Cohousing. She has worked on programming, schematic design, and/or full architectural services on over thirty cohousing communities across North America for which her firm has received numerous awards. In 2006, Fitch was given the Boston Architectural College’s “Distinguished Alumni Award”, stating “because of you, Laura, many people have found more neighborly and sustainable ways to live. Through your work, our world is a better place”.

