Homeless

Spots still open in Project GROW

theweektoday.com
 6 days ago

MARION — There are still openings left in Sippican School’s Project GROW preschool program. According to the district's policy regarding Project GROW enrollment, if any general education openings remain unfilled, one opening will be reserved for a Marion child. The other openings may be filled by applicants from outside of the Tri-Town area.

sippican.theweektoday.com

