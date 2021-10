The University of Miami was blown out on their home field Saturday by Michigan State. The Spartans were able to do whatever they wanted while Miami struggled to make plays. The Canes still continue to deal with tackling issues, drops, and offensive line issues among other things. The question now becomes can Miami correct these issues before ACC play begins in less than two weeks. Next up Miami will host Central Connecticut State in a game where they should be able to work on these things. The Head Coach of the Canes Manny Diaz joined The Joe Rose Show on Monday morning to discuss all of his teams problems. You can listen to the full conversation above.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO