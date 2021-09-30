CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes Posts New Song “Love” in Response to “Privacy Invasion, Bad Press, Online Hate, and Harassment by Paparazzis”

By Madison Bloom
 4 days ago
Grimes shared a new song called “Love” via her Instagram account earlier today (September 30). “‘I wrote and produced this song this week in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzis I’ve experienced this week,” Grimes wrote in the post’s caption. The track arrives one week after Elon Musk told Page Six that he and the musician are “semi-separated.” Grimes also shared the full lyrics to the song in her Instagram post. That’s it below.

