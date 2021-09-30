Kristen McCartney
Kristen R McCartney, 19, of Charlotte, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. She was born in Charlotte on Nov. 28, 2001, to Sean McCartney and Donna Dockery. Kristen was a sophomore at Seton Hall University in the International Relations & Diplomacy Program. She was a graduate of Mallard Creek High School and a captain of the women’s soccer team. She spent a number of years as a goalkeeper for Charlotte Soccer Academy, including two state title teams for CSA – North under Coach Matt Denton.www.cherokeescout.com
