Middletown High videos depict fights officials partly attribute to learning changes
MIDDLETOWN — The start of the new academic year has been marred at city schools by a series of fights and at least one act of vandalism, officials said. Videos of three fights, showing students involved in altercations in the hallways of Middletown High School as others gathered to watch, were shared on social media by Republican Board of Education member Jonathan Pulino and candidate Bill Perkins.www.registercitizen.com
Comments / 0