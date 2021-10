Jake Paul is claiming that Tommy Fury has turned down two offers to fight him, and he has now offered him $1 million for a boxing match. Paul took to his social media on Tuesday to reveal that Fury has apparently turned down down two offers to fight him. In a bid to get Fury to sign on the dotted line, Paul has now made one final offer of $1 million for Fury to fight him in a boxing match. According to Paul, it would be for an eight-round boxing match, and the $1 million purse would be four times the biggest payday that Fury has ever made in boxing. Check out the offer below.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO