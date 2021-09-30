Marion Natural History Museum fall presentations

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Perot Museum of Nature and Science will present its newest exhibition, "Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks," featuring 20 iconic skyscrapers from across the globe constructed over 2,000 hours with more than half a million LEGO® bricks. From the world’s tallest building to the Empire State Building, the architectural wonders are constructed by Ryan McNaught, one of only 21 LEGO certified professionals in the world. All ages can get creative as they build upon a growing LEGO installation using thousands of the popular colored bricks.

MUSEUMS ・ 12 DAYS AGO