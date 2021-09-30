CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion Natural History Museum fall presentations

theweektoday.com
 6 days ago

The Marion Natural History Museum has the Wednesday events to keep you busy this fall. On Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m., join Department of Conservation and Recreation Forest Health Specialist Felicia Hubacz to discuss the state’s major forest health issues. These include Beech Leaf Disease, White Pine Needle Disease, Emerald Ash Borer, and Asian Longhorned Beetle. Learn to identify current and future threats to our forest and how the DCR Forest Health Program monitors and manages them.

sippican.theweektoday.com

ksal.com

Museum Planning Ghost Town Presentation

Stories of long-forgotten Kansas ghost towns will be focus of an upcoming Smoky Hill Museums virtual presentation. According to the museum “Your Favorite Haunts: Ghost Towns of Central Kansas,” with author Daniel C. Fitzgerald, Thursday, is planned for October 7th, 5:30-6:30p. Even if the towns are gone, the energy and...
MUSEUMS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Nat Geo's 'Monster Fish' exhibit coming to Carnegie Museum of Natural History

Visitors to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History will be able to swim — virtually — with some pretty big fishes when the National Geographic Society traveling exhibition, “Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants,” opens Oct. 8. Based on the Nat Geo WILD show, “Monster Fish,” the...
CARNEGIE, PA
culturemap.com

Perot Museum of Nature and Science presents "Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Perot Museum of Nature and Science will present its newest exhibition, "Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO® Bricks," featuring 20 iconic skyscrapers from across the globe constructed over 2,000 hours with more than half a million LEGO® bricks. From the world’s tallest building to the Empire State Building, the architectural wonders are constructed by Ryan McNaught, one of only 21 LEGO certified professionals in the world. All ages can get creative as they build upon a growing LEGO installation using thousands of the popular colored bricks.
MUSEUMS
txktoday.com

Museum of Regional History Macabre Scavenger Hunt

Texarkana, TX- The Texarkana Museums System is having a macabre scavenger hunt at the Museum of Regional History on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 10:00-5. There will be thirteen artifacts with mysterious, eerie and sinister stories for guests to find. Whoever finds all the items wins a prize. Admission is FREE for members, and only $5 non-members.
TEXARKANA, TX
carriagetownenews.com

Wright Museum Presents 'The American St. Nick'

WOLFEBORO — On Tues., October 12, the Wright Museum will show the documentary film, "The American St. Nick", as part of their 2021 Lecture Series, presented by Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney. The film is based on the book with the same name by author Peter Lion about the true story of American GIs who brought Christmas back to the small village of Wiltz, Luxembourg in the midst of World War II.
WOLFEBORO, NH
Gainesville.com

Florida Museum of Natural History opens 'Tiny Titans' dinosaur exhibit

The Florida Museum of Natural History wants to hatch the past of how dinosaurs reproduced and a baby’s growth and development. The museum opened the "Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies" exhibit Saturday to the general public, and this limited time exhibit will be featured until Jan 9. Museum members were treated to a special preview Friday night at the museum.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Sheridan Press

The Brinton to host 'Fall into Nature'

SHERIDAN — The Brinton Museum will host a "Fall into Nature" program Sept. 30 from 6-8 p.m. Ned Batchelder will offer a presentation on hummingbird research being conducted along the Bighorn Mountains. Batchelder and his wife, Gigi, have been conducting research from Dayton to Buffalo focusing on migration and breeding in order to determine and update range maps for the western United States.
SHERIDAN, WY
Smithonian

Seven Natural History Programs to Stream for Free in October

A virtual visit to a field site in Kenya; a discussion on whether humans are naturally violent or peaceful; and a chance to create drawings inspired by ancient art; stream these free programs and more this October through the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History. Ongoing through Oct. 31. Help...
MUSEUMS
spartanburg.com

Spartanburg Art Museum Presents “Formation”

Pattern. Arrangement. Structure. Formation. The five artists in this exhibition share kindred approaches to these crucial elements of art and design. By employing systems of highly ordered compositions that are simultaneously complex and accessible, their formations of layers, tensions, and balance are created with unabashed palettes, scale, and surprise. The...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Smithsonian

National Museum of African American History and Culture Connects Past, Present and Future Through “Living History” on Fifth Anniversary

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture celebrates the fifth anniversary of its opening, today, Sept. 24, under the theme, “Living History.” The centerpiece of the celebration is today’s opening of a new exhibition titled, “Make Good the Promises: Reconstruction and Its Legacies.” The exhibition and its companion book explore the Reconstruction era through the African American experience, connecting the era to today’s efforts to make good on the promises of the Constitution. The exhibition is on view through Aug. 21, 2022, in the museum’s Bank of America Special Exhibitions Gallery.
MUSEUMS
thehofstrachronicle.com

Witnessing History at the Hofstra University Museum of Art

Imagining an art gallery without exhibits or visitors is almost impossible. This was the reality for the Hofstra University Museum of Art when it closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded in 1963, the Hofstra University Museum of Art is nationally recognized by the American Alliance...
MUSEUMS
fernandinaobserver.com

History Museum talks and exhibits during October

Although often cast as background players to the history of European colonization, Native peoples sustained homelands on Amelia Island for far longer than the Spanish, British, or Americans. Drawing on her research on the Mocamas, Yamasees, and Guales, Dr. Denise I. Bossy presents the Indigenous history of Amelia Island: one that centers Native peoples. Dr. Bossy is an Associate Professor of History at the University of North Florida.
MUSEUMS
yourgv.com

Speakers to present gardening programs at museum in October

The Virginia Cooperative Extension Southside Master Gardener Association will hold two programs at the South Boston-Halifax County Museum on Friday, Oct. 8, and Friday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These programs are free and open to the public, but registration is requested and can be made by...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
crowleytoday.com

Bayou Teche Museum to present ‘Water/Ways’

The Bayou Teche Museum, in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution and Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, will present “Water/Ways,” a six-week travelling exhibit, Oct. 16- Nov. 27. With compelling text, imagery, interactives and videos, the Water/Ways exhibit reveals the central nature of water in our lives and takes a deep...
MUSEUMS
SignalsAZ

Join the Fall Break Nature Camp at Prescott’s Highlands Center for Natural History

Wondering what to do for fall break? Come to the Highlands Center in Prescott for Fall Nature Camp! Get some much-needed outdoor time while exploring, completing challenges, crafting, building, journaling, and making friends! Campers will discover if they are as smart as a spider or clever as a raven. They will learn something about themselves and the local wildlife through play and interaction. Make friends and see what the forest has to offer!
PRESCOTT, AZ
ironcountyreporter.com

IC Museum offers insight into history at ‘Classics & Curios’

Mike Moran of Antique Roadshow traveled to the Iron County Museum on Sept. 11 to offer valued appraisals during the Museum’s “Classics and Curios” event. Here, Moran, points out specifics in a painting from Poland that was brought for appraisal by a local resident.
IRON COUNTY, MI
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Museum's Living History presentation highlights life of pioneer entrepreneur John Boyer

Dick Phillips will give the Living History presentation of pioneer entrepreneur John Boyer at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road. As John Boyer, Dorsey Baker’s brother-in-law, Phillips will talk about his life, career and several entrepreneurial peers who took advantage of the tremendous opportunities available during Walla Walla’s boomtown years.
WALLA WALLA, WA

