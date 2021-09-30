Marion Natural History Museum fall presentations
The Marion Natural History Museum has the Wednesday events to keep you busy this fall. On Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m., join Department of Conservation and Recreation Forest Health Specialist Felicia Hubacz to discuss the state’s major forest health issues. These include Beech Leaf Disease, White Pine Needle Disease, Emerald Ash Borer, and Asian Longhorned Beetle. Learn to identify current and future threats to our forest and how the DCR Forest Health Program monitors and manages them.sippican.theweektoday.com
Comments / 0