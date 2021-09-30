CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New CHP clinic building on solid footing

The Dahlonega Nugget
 6 days ago

The dream of a new Community Helping Place clinic is slowly and surely becoming groundbreaking reality on Rock House Road. “Just one year ago, Community Helping Place embarked on an ambitious journey…

www.thedahloneganugget.com

Aberdeen News

Trent Abrego: Conklin Clinics will move into a new, $3.1 million building

Initially, the business was a medical spa. Now, with a number of added services, Conklin Clinic is planning to move into a $3.1 million, 12,000-square-foot building on Eighth Avenue Northeast. Dirt work has already started. “As we were (initially) opening our doors, we knew that the business of the clinic...
ABERDEEN, SD
Mining Journal

Aspirus to build new hospital

ONTONAGON — Aspirus Health is constructing a new hospital in Ontonagon to replace its current facility. Planning is in the early stages, but construction is expected to begin in spring 2022 on a new $15.8 million facility on the site of the existing Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital, according to a press release.
ONTONAGON, MI
kdll.org

New VA clinic to open in Soldotna

Veterans in the Soldotna area will have a brand new medical clinic to visit soon. The Alaska Veterans Administration is just finishing construction on a large new clinic just across the street from Heritage Place. Called the Soldotna Community Based Outpatient Clinic, the VA plans to have it open by the beginning of November. The building, which cost about $2 million dollars, will provide outpatient services for eligible veterans.
SOLDOTNA, AK
Community Impact Austin

Hutto Austin Regional Clinic to undergo 3,000-square-foot expansion

The Austin Regional Clinic at 151 Exchange Blvd., Ste. 500, Hutto will soon add about 3,000 square feet to its existing clinic, expanding into the adjacent space formerly occupied by Anytime Fitness. The expansion, which is scheduled to begin in late 2021 and wrap up by spring 2022, will allow the clinic to accommodate more physicians and patients, according to Darlene Guynes, ARC director of clinical operations and facilities management. ARC Hutto will remain open and fully operational during the expansion. 512-846-1244. www.austinregionalclinic.com/clinics/arc-hutto.
HUTTO, TX
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bizjournals

Therapeutic Focus builds new pediatric outpatient therapy clinic in West Memphis

Presently, 305 N. 5th Street in West Memphis is just a strip of land. But come winter, it will be transformed into a 2,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art outpatient pediatric therapy clinic for Therapeutic Focus. LaTeasha Gaither-Davis, the company's founder and CEO, has partnered with builder, Curtis' Construction, and architectural firm, Little &...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Port Townsend Leader

New Home Health clinical manager hired

Andrea Smith is the new Home Health clinical manager for Jefferson Healthcare. Home Health is a Medicare-certified agency that delivers skilled intermittent care in the home, private residence, adult family home, or an assisted living facility. Smith, a registered nurse, will lead a highly trained medical team of nurses, therapists,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
Sun-Journal

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new VA clinic in Rumford

RUMFORD — The VA Maine Healthcare System held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for an outpatient clinic at 5 Railroad St. “This clinic will provide a more accessible and safer space for our veterans, while improving their experience and bolstering the efficiency of the clinic flow,” VA Maine Medical Center Director Tracye B. Davis said.
VIRGINIA STATE
seehafernews.com

BayCare Clinic Officially Opens New Lakeside Campus

With about 100 people on hand, the ribbon was cut yesterday afternoon, officially opening the doors of the new BayCare Clinic Lakeside Campus in Manitowoc. Located on the former Elks Club Property on the east end of Waldo Boulevard, this project has been in the planning process for around two years, as Mike Schmidt, the Director of Strategic Growth at BayCare explained while also acknowledging his partner on the project, Purchasing and Facilities Manager, Michelle Kropsie.
MANITOWOC, WI
chinookobserver.com

Naselle Clinic opens in former Bank of the Pacific Building

NASELLE — The Ocean Beach Medical Group Naselle Clinic that had been located at 21 North Valley Road (off State Route 4) for over 40 years has a new home at 309 Knappton Road adjacent to Okie’s. The clinic began accepting patients at the new location on Sept. 27. “We...
NASELLE, WA
roundupweb.com

New Provider Joins Allcheck Medical Clinic

Dr. Carlos Trevino and Allcheck Medical Clinic's team of providers and staff are delighted to announce the addition of Martha Nugent, APRN-CDP-AGNP-C, (Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner) to our medical clinic team. Martha became a registered nurse in 2011. She enjoyed caring for oncology patients in the hospital, and her specialty naturally became medical oncology. Martha later attended the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX to obtain a Master of Science in Nursing. She became board-certified as an Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner in April 2019. She moved to Sidney, in Jan. 2020 to work alongside Dr. Chad Pedersen at Sidney Health Center - Cancer Care as the Oncology Nurse Practitioner where she cared for patients undergoing cancer treatment. Her areas of experience include oncology and radiology nursing, chemotherapy administration, wound care, and patient education. She also ran the High-Risk Breast Clinic, Pulmonary Nodule Clinic, and counseled patients prior to genetic testing.
SIDNEY, MT
bluebonnetnews.com

Community meetings set to discuss new hospital, clinic

The Liberty County Hospital District, together with area community leaders, have announced that four meetings will be held next week to discuss the proposal for a new 51,000-square-foot Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center, as well as a separate freestanding clinic just north of downtown Dayton. Those meetings are set for...
DAYTON, TX
erienewsnow.com

Hamot Health Foundation Presents Grant for Mobile Foot Care Clinic

The Hamot Health Foundation presented a $20,000 grant to Harvest912 for a mobile foot care clinic, the foundation announced Tuesday. The bus has been purchased for the mobile clinic and is currently being outfitted for clinical services. It's expected to be on the street in mid-fall. It will be a self-contained, one-stop shop where guests will have their feet washed, receive basic assessment and foot care from a UPMC-affiliated podiatrist. The mobile clinic will have two exam stations and two shoe fitting stations.
ERIE, PA
Lima News

CHP Hospice to hold flu shot clinics

LIMA — CHP Home Care & Hospice will offer drive-up flu shot clinics by appointment for adults and seniors in October at CHP, 3729 A Shawnee Road, Lima. Call 419-991-1822 to schedule an appointment. Please wear a mask and remain in your vehicle during your appointment. Must be symptom-free to receive a vaccine.
LIMA, OH
kpq.com

Drive-thru COVID Booster Clinic Starts Tuesday

The Chelan-Douglas Health District is opening a new drive-thru Pfizer “booster” clinic starting Tuesday. According to the district, the clinic is located at the old Douglas County Law & Justice facility at 110 2nd Street Northeast in East Wenatchee. Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots will be made available for anyone 65 or older, or those 50 and older who are considered immunocompromised.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
KBZK News

Billings Clinic opens temporary buildings in Bozeman

Billings Clinic Bozeman is still on track to open its new campus next year, but three temporary buildings are now in place to serve incoming patients. Fifty new physicians and advanced practice providers in specialties will be added to the OBGYN and Pediatrics practices that have been here since 1976.
BOZEMAN, MT
timesdelphic.com

Broadlawns Medical Canter to open new Community Clinic

Drake University and Broadlawns Medical Center announced plans to construct a 12,000-square-foot medical center in a joint press conference held on Sept. 20. Drake said the University will lease a vacant lot on the corner of 29th Street and University Avenue to Broadlawns for the new Broadlawns Community Clinic, which will serve Drake students, employees and the general public. The property will see construction beginning in May of 2022, with the clinic projected to be completed in August of 2023.
POLK COUNTY, IA

