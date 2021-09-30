Mireille Soria Out as Paramount Animation President, Nickelodeon's Ramsey Naito to Run Both Units (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu’s Kelly Campbell has left the company after less than two years as president of the streaming service and is in negotiations for a position at NBCUniversal, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. In a memo sent to staff on Monday, Rebecca Campbell, Disney’s chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer (and no relation to Kelly Campbell), said the Hulu president has left the company “effective immediately.” In the interim, Kelly Campbell’s direct reports — Scott Donaton, Reagan Feeney, Karin Gilford, Brian Henderson and Annie Luo — will report to Rebecca Campbell. “Hulu remains an important part of our direct-to-consumer strategy, and I look forward...

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO