I am very fortunate that I get asked to present at several universities about what students (and all professionals) can do to “future proof” their careers. We live in a world of constant change driven by technology, economics, pandemics, environmental, political, and society forces. We live in a world where we need to build “transformational muscle” so that we not only can survive – but can actually thrive – in a world of constant disruption and transformation.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO