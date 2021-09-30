Bentworth High School homecoming court

AUSTIN — Homecoming fun begins for Austin Public Schools on Wednesday when the coronation ceremony at 2:30 p.m. at AHS's Knowlton Auditorium. After the 2021 Homecoming king and queen are announced, there will be a pair of events slated for Thursday, including the distinguished alumni ceremony at 10:15 a.m. in Knowlton Auditorium where this year's chosen alumni – 1964 graduates Terry Placek and Michael Ruzek – will deliver speeches, followed by the APS intra-grade competition, the annual Battle of Connects. This is a competition in which students participate in a variety of physical and mental competitions in an effort to earn points for their grade. The festivities kickoff at 12:50 p.m. and last through the end of the day at 3:15 p.m.

