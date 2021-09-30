CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentworth High School homecoming court

Observer-Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBentworth High School will celebrate Homecoming 2021, with the theme “Once Upon a Time. The homecoming football game is tonight and the dance will be held Saturday night. The homecoming court, front, from left, are Aliviya Simpson, sophomore attendant; Makenzie Aloe, queen candidate; Laura Vittone, queen candidate; Nina Thompson, queen candidate; Suzie Bayne, queen candidate; Madison Scola, queen candidate; Chloe Spilak, junior attendant; and Karissa Farkas, freshman attendant; Back row, Hunter Rush, sophomore attendant; Noah Martin, king candidate; Tucker McMurray, king candidate; Seth Adams, king candidate; Colton Brightwell, king candidate; Ethan Heinrich, king candidate; Braden Nicholls, junior attendant; and Vinny Logan, freshman attendant.

Seth Adams
