Mckinney, TX

Volleyball Team Sweeps Rival Rockwall Heritage

By Carson Rose
DFW Community News
 6 days ago
The McKinney Christian varsity volleyball team swept Heritage Christian at the Student Life Center on Thursday, September 23. It was a clean sweep for the Mustangs, in both JV and Varsity games. When asked about the performance, sophomore Allie Stephenson said, “I thought the JV performance was very impressive and I’m proud of us, we’re still undefeated.” For the varsity team, Kaylin Starling had a season high 15 kills and Bella Vaught also had an impressive game with 24 digs and six aces. The next game is against Grace Community on Thursday.

mckinney.bubblelife.com

