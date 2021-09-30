2021 Homecoming Football Game

McKinney Christian Academy played Coram Deo for their annual Homecoming football game. The game took place at the Ron Poe Stadium in McKinney on Friday, September 24. Senior Zeke Long had four touchdowns during the game, scoring 28 points for the Mustangs. Long also had nine catches for 240 yards. At the beginning of half time, the Mustangs were down 21-22. Sophomore Noah Wheeler scored a touchdown against Coram Deo, pushing the Mustangs ahead 27-22. Wheeler also had seven catches and ran the ball 111 yards. Wheeler says “It was a very close game and we fought hard, but we couldn’t pull out a win.” With 1:40 left on the clock the Mustangs trailed 41-49 until sophomore Cash Etheredge threw a 65 yard touchdown pass to Long putting the Mustangs within two points. The Mustangs two point conversion attempt failed ending the final score 47-49.