Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweep Brook Hill.

On Tuesday, September 21, the Lady Mustangs volleyball played at home against Brook Hill. The Junior Varsity girls won their match 3-0. After the JV win, Varsity stepped up and won the first set 25-17, the second 25-14, and the third 25-15. When asked how the team did junior Georgia Haggard stated “In general the team really showed up, our chemistry was better in the Brook Hill game than it had been all season. I was really proud of every single girl’s effort in the game.” After this appearance, the Lady Mustangs are 3-0 in district. The Lady Mustangs play Heritage Christian at home on Tuesday, September 23.