Large Investments at Reykjavík Energy – Continued Decrease of Debt
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Investments of Orkuveita Reykjavíkur (Reykjavík Energy; OR) and its subsidiaries will amount to over ISK 106 billion over the next six years, according to the Group's financial forecast, approved today by OR‘s Board of Directors. The financial forecast, which is for the years 2022 through 2027, is consolidated for the group. In addition to the parent company, the Group includes Veitur Utilities, ON Power, Reykjavik Fibre Network, and Carbfix. During the period, interest-bearing debt is forecast to decrease by ISK 36 billion.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0