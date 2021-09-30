2021 Homecoming Week

During the week of September 21-24, leading into the Upper School Homecoming dance, McKinney Christian Academy participates in powderpuff and a week full of spirit dress days. Students threw on their boots last week for a western hoedown inspired homecoming. From Mickey Mouse to Princess Snow White, Disney themed outfits fit the theme for Magical Monday. On Tuesday, students arrived on tropic time in their Tropical Tuesday outfits. Hawaiian shirts, hats and sunglasses displayed paradise on the MCA campus. Junior Grayson Wilkinson said, “Tropical Tuesday was my favorite dress day because I got to wear my favorite hawaiian shirt.” Students slipped on their jeans, boots and cowboy hats for Western Wednesday.