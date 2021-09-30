CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckinney, TX

2021 Homecoming Week

By Abby Thomas
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During the week of September 21-24, leading into the Upper School Homecoming dance, McKinney Christian Academy participates in powderpuff and a week full of spirit dress days. Students threw on their boots last week for a western hoedown inspired homecoming. From Mickey Mouse to Princess Snow White, Disney themed outfits fit the theme for Magical Monday. On Tuesday, students arrived on tropic time in their Tropical Tuesday outfits. Hawaiian shirts, hats and sunglasses displayed paradise on the MCA campus. Junior Grayson Wilkinson said, “Tropical Tuesday was my favorite dress day because I got to wear my favorite hawaiian shirt.” Students slipped on their jeans, boots and cowboy hats for Western Wednesday.

mckinney.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mckinney, TX
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Cowboy Hats#Cheerleaders#The Homecoming#Upper School#Hawaiian#Mca#The Student Life Center
CNN

Kellogg's strike: 1,400 cereal factory workers hit picket lines

New York (CNN Business) — Workers at the Kellogg Company — maker of breakfast staples such as Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies — are on strike, after yearlong negotiations between union and management broke down. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said in a press release...
ADVOCACY
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
66K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy