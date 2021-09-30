CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Braveheart Announces Significant Copper and Gold Mineralization at Bull River Mine

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) (FSE: 2ZR) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") is pleased to report high grade copper and gold mineralization on the final two diamond drill holes from the H1 2021 diamond drill program.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Kingfisher Successfully Concludes Diamond Drilling Program at the Goldrange Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB: KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on diamond drilling at the Goldrange Project as the Company awaits analytical results. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in Southwest British Columbia.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Baroyeca Receives Final Permits to Commence Phase 1 Drill Program at the Atocha Project in Tolima, Colombia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2021) - BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. (TSXV: BGS)(the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received all necessary permits to commence its phase 1 drilling program at its flagship Atocha high-grade silver project in Tolima, Colombia, and secured a drill contract with Perfotec SAS of Bogota, Colombia.
INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Evolution signs deal to divest Mt Carlton gold mine to Navarre Minerals

Evolution Mining has signed a binding agreement to divest its Mt Carlton gold mine, including the Crush Creek project, in Australia to Navarre Minerals for up to $65m (A$90m). Of the total deal consideration, Evolution will receive $29m (A$40m) upon completion of the transaction. This amount would be a mix of cash and equity.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Western Copper launches feasibility study at $3.25 B Yukon mine

Western Copper & Gold Corp.’s [WRN-TSX, NYSE American] said Wednesday it is launching a feasibility study at its 100%-owned Casino copper-gold-molybdenum deposit in the Canadian Yukon. The feasibility study will be based on the results of a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) which was announced in June, 2021. It will include...
METAL MINING
mining-technology.com

BHP in talks with Ivanhoe Mines to acquire DRC copper project

BHP Group is reportedly in early talks with Ivanhoe Mines to acquire part of the Western Foreland exploration area in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The exploration territory neighbours Ivanhoe’s Kamoa-Kakula Mining licence, which commenced production earlier this year. If the deal on the copper project materialises, it...
METAL MINING
mining-technology.com

Evolution Mining secures regulatory approval for Cowal gold mine

Evolution Mining’s Cowal Gold Operations (CGO) has secured approval from the regulatory authorities of New South Wales (NSW) in Australia to develop a $275.6m (A$380m) underground gold mining project. The approval from the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) will extend the permitted mine life of the operation...
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Element79 Gold Announces Execution of Agreements for Acquisition of Significant Gold Portfolio in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) ('Element79 Gold', the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into a securities exchange agreement (the 'Securities Exchange Agreement') with 1316524 B.C. Ltd. ('Goldco') and the securityholders of Goldco, pursuant to which it will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Goldco.
NEVADA STATE
hometownfocus.us

Prairie River Minerals’ scram mining operation

COLERAINE — An iron ore separation process invented and used for decades on the Iron Range, travelled to South Africa for some efficiency upgrades. Now it’s back in Minnesota, on a trajectory to retrieve valuable iron ore from legacy mine tailings piles. 179714. Johann Grobler, Prairie River Minerals (PRM) technical...
COLERAINE, MN
StreetInsider.com

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Announce Merger of Equals to Create Highest-Quality Senior Gold Producer

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX: KL) (NYSE: KL) (ASX: KLA) ("Kirkland Lake Gold") announced today that they have entered into an agreement (the "Merger Agreement") to combine in a merger of equals (the "Merger"), with the combined company to continue under the name "Agnico Eagle Mines Limited". The Merger will establish the new Agnico Eagle as the gold industry's highest-quality senior producer, with the lowest unit costs, highest margins, most favourable risk profile and industry-leading best practices in key areas of environmental, social and governance ("ESG"). Upon closing of the Merger, the Company is expected to have $2.3 billion of available liquidity, a mineral reserve base of 48 million ounces of gold, (969 million tonnes at 1.53 grams per tonne), which has doubled over the last 10 years, and an extensive pipeline of development and exploration projects to drive sustainable, low-risk growth.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Consolidation Reappears in Gold Mining Industry

Gold mining equities are scuffling this year, but some industry consolidation could spark the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), the oldest and largest exchange traded fund dedicated to gold miners stocks. On Tuesday, Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake Gold agreed to a merger.
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

TDG Gold Corp. Intersects Significant Widths of Mineralization and Adds Third Drill at Its Shasta Gold-Silver Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing resource drilling underway at its Shasta gold-silver project, located in the 'Toodoggone Production Corridor' of north-central British Columbia.
ECONOMY
mining.com

QC Copper says planned Opemiska pit contains over 1B lb. copper, 815K oz. gold

QC Copper and Gold (TSXV: QCCU) has released a pit-constrained resource estimate for the Opemiska copper project in Quebec that contains almost 1.2 million lb. of copper and 815,600 oz. of gold (1.6 billion lb. copper-equivalent) in the measured and indicated category. The measured and indicated resources are 81.7 million...
METAL MINING
investing.com

3 Gold Miners to Buy on Dips: Newmont Gold, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Orla Mining

Among the gold mining sector are the explorers, the producers, and the royalty companies, with each offering different risk profiles. The explorers are the highest-risk with regular capital raises and no guarantees that they'll build a mine; the producers are medium-risk, with risk dependent on diversification and margins; and the royalty companies are the lowest-risk but offer the least reward. The sweet spot in most cases for returns relative to risk are the producers, given that the royalty companies rarely trade at a discount, even if they do offer safety. In this update, we'll look at Newmont (NEM), Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL), and Orla Mining (ORLA), two producers that are best in breed, and one explorer fully financed to graduate to the producer ranks in December.While the general markets have put up strong year-to-date performances (despite Monday's sell-off), the precious metals sector has turned in a lifeless performance since January. This has led to the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)) lagging the S&P-500 (SPY) by more than 4000 basis points this year and over 5000 basis points since Q3 2020.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Pacific Ridge Completes Drilling Program at Kliyul with Copper and Gold Porphyry-Style Mineralization Intersected in All Holes

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2021) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its maiden diamond drill ("DDH") program at the Kliyul copper-gold porphyry project ("Kliyul" or "Project"), located in the prolific Quesnel Trough in Northwest British Columbia.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Ridgeline Minerals Executes US$20 million Exploration Earn-In Agreement with Nevada Gold Mines at the Swift Gold Project, Nevada

Ridgeline Minerals Corp. ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RDG | OTCQB: RDGMF | FRA: 0GC0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a transaction with Nevada Gold Mines LLC ("NGM" or "Nevada Gold Mines"), a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp., pursuant to which NGM can acquire an interest in Ridgeline's Swift gold project ("Swift"); a district-scale (75 km²) land package located in the prolific Cortez District of the Battle Mountain – Eureka Trend (Figure 1) in Nevada. NGM can incur a minimum of US$ 20 million (of which US$ 4 million is guaranteed) in qualifying work expenditures over an initial five-year term to earn an initial 60% interest in Swift, and will have further options to increase its interest to a total 75% interest. NGM will assume operatorship of the project immediately.
NEVADA STATE

