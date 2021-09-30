Braveheart Announces Significant Copper and Gold Mineralization at Bull River Mine
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (Drill Results Demonstrate Potential for Increased Mine Life) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) (FSE: 2ZR) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") is pleased to report high grade copper and gold mineralization on the final two diamond drill holes from the H1 2021 diamond drill program.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0