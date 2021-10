Hearings Will Be Held in Three Communities for Proposed Changes. Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) is seeking public input as it considers service changes, including many improvements for passengers, for January 2022. The Authority will hold six public hearings on proposed changes to Routes 9x, 14, 20, 22, 28, 30, 51, 54, 58, 63, 73, 75, 76, 78, 80, 87, and 281. The proposed changes also include the creation of a new Route 16 that would run from Warwick to North Kingstown with stops at key destinations. The hearings will be held afternoons and evenings on Tuesday, October 12, Wednesday, October 13, and Thursday, October 14, in Warwick, Woonsocket and South Kingstown. The full hearing schedule is below.

WOONSOCKET, RI ・ 5 DAYS AGO