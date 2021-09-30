CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senators push Facebook exec on Instagram policies for youth

By MARCY GORDON and BARBARA ORTUTAY
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWQ3m_0cCwfESo00
Congress Facebook FILE - In this March 20, 2018 file photo, Facebook's head of global safety policy Antigone Davis speaks during a roundtable on cyberbullying with first lady Melania Trump, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Facing lawmakers’ outrage against Facebook over its handling of internal research on harm to teens from Instagram, Davis is telling Congress that the company is working to protect young people on its platforms, on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senators fired a barrage of criticism Thursday at a Facebook executive over the social-networking giant's handling of internal research on how its Instagram photo-sharing platform can harm teens.

The lawmakers accused Facebook of concealing the negative findings about Instagram and demanded a commitment from the company to make changes.

During testimony before a Senate Commerce subcommittee, Antigone Davis, Facebook’s head of global safety, defended Instagram’s efforts to protect young people using its platform. She disputed the way a recent newspaper story describes what the research shows.

“We care deeply about the safety and security of the people on our platform,” Davis said. “We take the issue very seriously. ... We have put in place multiple protections to create safe and age-appropriate experiences for people between the ages of 13 and 17.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., the subcommittee chairman, wasn’t convinced.

“I don’t understand how you can deny that Instagram is exploiting young users for its own profit,” he told Davis.

The panel is examining Facebook’s use of information from its own researchers that could indicate potential harm for some of its young users, especially girls, while it publicly downplayed the negative impacts. For some of the Instagram-devoted teens, the peer pressure generated by the visually focused app led to mental-health and body-image problems, and in some cases, eating disorders and suicidal thoughts, the research showed.

The revelations in a report by The Wall Street Journal, based on internal research leaked by a whistleblower at Facebook, have set off a wave of anger from lawmakers, critics of Big Tech, child-development experts and parents.

Comparisons to the tobacco industry's coverups of cigarettes' harmful effects abounded in a session that united senators of both parties in criticism of the giant social network and Instagram, the photo-sharing juggernaut valued at around $100 billion that Facebook has owned since 2012.

Said Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass.: “Instagram is that first childhood cigarette meant to get teens hooked early. Facebook is just like Big Tobacco, pushing a product they know is harmful to the health of young people.”

The episode is quickly burgeoning into a scandal for Facebook approaching the level of the Cambridge Analytica debacle. Revelations in 2018 that the data mining firm had gathered details on as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission similarly led to a public-relations offensive by Facebook and congressional hearings.

“It’s abundantly clear that Facebook views the events of the last two weeks purely as a PR problem, and that the issues raised by the leaked research haven’t led to any soul-searching or commitment to change,” said Josh Golin, executive director of the children’s online watchdog group Fairplay. The group, formerly known as the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, doesn’t take money from Facebook or companies, unlike the nonprofits Facebook tends to bring in for expert advice on its products.

Facebook’s public response to the outcry over Instagram was to put on hold its work on a kids’ version of Instagram, which the company says is meant mainly for tweens aged 10 to 12. On Monday, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a blog post that the company will use its time out “to work with parents, experts and policymakers to demonstrate the value and need for this product.”

Already in July, Facebook said it was working with parents, experts and policymakers when it introduced safety measures for teens on its main Instagram platform. In fact, the company has been working with experts and other advisers for another product aimed at children — its Messenger Kids app that launched in late 2017.

Pressed by senators, Davis wouldn’t say how long the pause would last. “I don’t have a specific date but I do have a commitment” that Facebook executives will consult with parents, policymakers and experts, she said. “We want to get this right.”

Blumenthal and Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, the panel’s senior Republican, also plan to take testimony next week from a Facebook whistleblower, believed to be the person who leaked the Instagram research documents to the Journal. An interview with the whistleblower is set to air on CBS’ “60 Minutes” program Sunday.

Davis, a one-time middle school teacher and aide in the Maryland attorney general’s office, insisted that the research on Instagram’s impact on young people “is not a bombshell.”

“This research is a bombshell,” Blumenthal countered. “It is powerful, gripping, riveting evidence that Facebook knows of the harmful effects of its site on children, and that it has concealed those facts and findings.”

__

The research documents released Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal: https://s.wsj.net/public/resources/documents/teen-girls-body-image-and-social-comparison-on-instagram.pdf

__

Ortutay reported from Oakland, California. Associated Press writer Amanda Seitz in Columbus, Ohio, contributed to this report.

__

Follow Marcy Gordon at https://twitter.com/mgordonap

___

This story has been corrected to show that Fairplay is a children’s online watchdog group, not a children’s online advertising group.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Facebook whistleblower revealed on ’60 Minutes,’ says the company prioritized profit over public good

The identity of the Facebook whistleblower who released tens of thousands of pages of internal research and documents — leading to a firestorm for the social media company in recent weeks — was revealed on “60 Minutes” Sunday night as Frances Haugen. The 37-year-old former Facebook product manager who worked on civic integrity issues at the company says the documents […]
INTERNET
TheAtlantaVoice

Facebook executive says it’s ‘ludicrous’ to blame Jan. 6 on social media

A senior Facebook executive said on “Reliable Sources” Sunday that the company will never be able to control all the content on its site, and may be open to regulation as lawmakers continue to crack down on the tech giant. Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, was pushing back after last week’s damning Wall Street Journal investigation based […]
INTERNET
The Independent

Twitter temporarily restricts Gabby Petito Foundation page set up by family

A social media page belonging to a foundation created by Gabby Petito’s family was temporarily restricted by Twitter on Sunday, but restored a day later.The Gabby Petito Foundation’s Twitter page was created on Sunday, as a tribute to the travel blogger who died under unknown circumstances during a cross country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.In its first post before Twitter restricted the account, the family wrote: “The Gabby Petito Foundation is up and running! We have a lot of work to do, website is just starting out so be patient with us, we will get there. Thank...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
KESQ News Channel 3

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Associated Press (AP) — Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms suffered a worldwide outage that has lasting more than three hours on Monday. Facebook’s internal systems used by employees also went down. Service has not yet been restored. The company did not say what might be causing the outage, which began around 11:40 ET. The post Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage appeared first on KESQ.
INTERNET
CBS Tampa

Facebook, Instagram Crash Worldwide, Social Media Giant ‘Apologizes For Inconvenience’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Facebook, along with its Instagram and What’s App platforms, crashed Monday morning. Users were unable to access those sites, starting around 11:45 a.m., Eastern Time. Facebook et. al.  went to Twitter to confirm the outage. We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021 As of 1 p.m., the sites were still down. Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them....
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook whistleblower: Who is Frances Haugen and what are her biggest revelations?

A former Facebook employee turned whistleblower has revealed her identity after making a series of damning revelations about the tech giant.Frances Haugen was interviewed on Sunday by CBS on the 60 Minutes show, saying that the social network repeatedly prioritised “growth over safety” and is “tearing our societies apart”.Tomorrow (5 October), she will be testifying before a Senate subcommittee in a hearing about Facebook’s research into Instagram’s effect on the mental health of young people.Who is Frances and what did she do? Ms Haugen worked as a product manager on Facebook’s misinformation team before she left the firm earlier...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Marsha Blackburn
AFP

Facebook wants US monopoly suit tossed due to bias

Facebook on Monday urged a federal judge to toss out a US monopoly lawsuit, arguing that the regulator behind it has "an axe to grind" and it lacks supporting facts. Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan cast the deciding vote in a decision to amend the case and try a second time, and she should have recused herself, Facebook said in the filing. FTC commissioners split 3-2 in the decision to refile. The FTC had denied Facebook's request to disqualify Khan, a long-time critic of Big Tech, who has called for more aggressive actions against the major firms.
INTERNET
Rolling Stone

‘A Betrayal of Democracy’: What We Learned From the Facebook Whistleblower Interview

A Facebook whistleblower said that during her time at the company she “became increasingly alarmed by the choices the company makes prioritizing their own profits over public safety, putting people’s lives at risk.” Frances Haugen, a former product manager who worked on protecting the platform from election interference starting in 2019, revealed her identity as the former employee who leaked tens of thousands of pages of internal research to the Wall Street Journal. She revealed her identity publicly for the first time in a 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday night. In the interview, Haugen accused the company of hiding from investors...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#On Children#Ap#Senate Commerce#D Conn#The Wall Street Journal#Big Tech#United#Social Network
The Independent

Facebook asks court to dismiss FTC antitrust complaint

Facebook is asking a federal court to dismiss a revised complaint against it by the Federal Trade Commission, arguing that the agency has not provided enough evidence to show that the company is a monopoly. In a motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Facebook said the FTC failed to prove that it has a monopoly in the “personal social networking space” because no reliable data exists to show the size of the market or of Facebook’s share of it. “The FTC’s fictional market ignores the competitive reality: Facebook competes vigorously with TikTok, iMessage, Twitter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Facebook chooses 'profit over safety,' says whistleblower

The whistleblower who shared a trove of Facebook documents alleging the social media giant knew its products were fueling hate and harming children's mental health revealed her identity Sunday in a televised interview, and accused the company of choosing "profit over safety." The world's largest social media platform has been embroiled in a firestorm brought about by Haugen, who as an unnamed whistleblower shared documents with US lawmakers and The Wall Street Journal that detailed how Facebook knew its products, including Instagram, were harming young girls, especially around body image.
INTERNET
KTLA

Former Facebook employee claims social network contributed to Capitol riot

A data scientist who was revealed Sunday as the Facebook whistleblower says that whenever there was a conflict between the public good and what benefited the company, the social media giant would choose its own interests. Frances Haugen was identified in a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday as the woman who anonymously filed complaints with federal […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vice

Forget Facebook Destroying Democracy. Mark Zuckerberg Is Worried About His Surfboard.

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. After weeks of devastating scandals that rocked Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has finally spoken out publicly. But rather than addressing the multitude of issues facing his trillion-dollar company, the billionaire CEO instead griped about a report that misidentified his surfboard.
INTERNET
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy