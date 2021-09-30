Endo International (ENDP) Presents New Investigational Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Survey Data ASSH

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: ADGI) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, today announced new data from the company’s COVID-19 antibody program. Updated, six-month data from its ongoing Phase 1 study of ADG20 in healthy participants and data validating the selection of the 300 mg intramuscular (IM) dose given as a single injection that is being evaluated in the company’s ongoing global Phase 2/3 treatment (STAMP) and prevention (EVADE) clinical trials will be presented during four poster sessions at the Infectious Disease Society of America’s IDWeek 2021, being held from Sept. 29 – Oct. 3, 2021. In addition, Adagio’s chief scientific officer, Laura Walker, Ph.D., will present a subset of the ADG20 Phase 1 data as well as background on the identification and optimization of this differentiated antibody clinical candidate in an oral presentation at the 19th Annual Discovery on Target Conference on Sept. 30, 2021.
