Endo International (ENDP) Presents New Investigational Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Survey Data ASSH

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Survey data indicated a high level of consensus among expert hand surgeons for using CCH for the treatment of metacarpophalangeal (MP) and/or joint contractures of varying severity and MP and/or interphalangeal thumb contractures; data also achieved consensus for using CCH for treating proximal interphalangeal (PIP) joint contractures of varying severities.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Enanta Pharma (ENTA) to Present New Data of EDP-235 for Treatment of COVID-19

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that new preclinical data for EDP-235, its lead oral protease inhibitor specifically designed for the treatment of COVID-19, will be presented at the International Society for Influenza and Other Respiratory Virus Diseases (ISIRV)-World Health Organization Virtual Conference (WHO): COVID-19, Influenza and RSV: Surveillance-Informed Prevention and Treatment. The conference is being held virtually on October 19 – October 21, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) Announces New Data Highlighting the Potential of ADG20 for Treatment and Prevention of COVID-19

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: ADGI) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, today announced new data from the company's COVID-19 antibody program. Updated, six-month data from its ongoing Phase 1 study of ADG20 in healthy participants and data validating the selection of the 300 mg intramuscular (IM) dose given as a single injection that is being evaluated in the company's ongoing global Phase 2/3 treatment (STAMP) and prevention (EVADE) clinical trials will be presented during four poster sessions at the Infectious Disease Society of America's IDWeek 2021, being held from Sept. 29 – Oct. 3, 2021. In addition, Adagio's chief scientific officer, Laura Walker, Ph.D., will present a subset of the ADG20 Phase 1 data as well as background on the identification and optimization of this differentiated antibody clinical candidate in an oral presentation at the 19th Annual Discovery on Target Conference on Sept. 30, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Covicept Therapeutics initiates a Phase 2 clinical study with PJS-539, an oral small molecule for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)

Covicept Therapeutics initiates a Phase 2 clinical study with PJS-539, an oral small molecule for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Covicept has initiated a Phase 2 multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 150 patient clinical trial in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) to Present Late-breaking Preclinical Data on Targeting GSPT1 for Myc-driven Cancers at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue precision medicines, today announced that preclinical data for the company's GSPT1-directed molecular glue degrader targeting Myc-driven breast cancer has been selected for a late-breaking poster presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics from Oct. 7-10.
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Entera Bio (ENTX) Presents Positive Phase 2 6-Month Bone Mineral Density Data for Oral PTH Formulation at Late Breaker ASBMR Conference Session

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, presented the 6-month bone mineral density (BMD) data from its completed Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613, an oral formulation of human parathyroid hormone (1-34), or PTH, for the treatment of osteoporosis. The Late Breaking Presentation "A Six-month Phase 2 Study of Oral PTH in Postmenopausal Women with Low Bone Mass – 6 Month Bone Mineral Density (BMD) Results" was selected for a prestigious oral presentation, given by Entera's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Arthur Santora. The oral presentation was given at 12:15 PM PDT at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) Annual Meeting in San Diego on Monday, October 4, 2021. Many scientific leaders in the field of Osteoporosis expressed great excitement with the data and the possibility of an oral osteoanabolic (bone building) agent which elderly osteoporosis patients would be willing to take.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (SRRK) Presents Exploratory Responder Analysis on Efficacy Data from the Apitegromab TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial at the Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced a late breaker poster presentation as part of the 50th Child Neurology Society (CNS) Annual Meeting taking place September 29-October 2, 2021 Virtual and Live in Boston, MA.
BOSTON, MA
StreetInsider.com

ContraFect (CFRX) Selected to Present Late Breaking Phase 2 Exebacase Data at IDWeek

ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX) been selected to deliver a Late Breaker oral presentation on the rapid symptom resolution in adult patients with Staphylococcus aureus (Staph aureus) bacteremia who were treated with exebacase in the completed Phase 2 study.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Present Encouraging 1.5-Year Data from Patients in the Ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II Clinical Trial of SGT-001

Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), will report positive 1.5-year functional data and patient-reported outcome measures (Pediatric Outcomes Data Collection Instrument, or PODCI) for Patients 4-6 in the ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II clinical trial of SGT-001. Vamshi Rao, MD, Attending Physician, Neurology, Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics (Neurology and Epilepsy), Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and an IGNITE DMD clinical investigator, will present the data today in an oral session at the World Muscle Society 2021 Virtual Congress.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
leedaily.com

J&J Vaccine Finds Its Way to Clotting Conditions, Vaccine Discontinued

Things get pretty unfortunate for the much-awaited J&J vaccine as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union's primal drug regulator on Friday found a potential link between Johnson & Johnson's SARS COVID-19 vaccine and the involvement of rare cases of blood clotting in deep veins to those injected. About...
INDUSTRY
srdtf.org

Unvaccinated Peoples – You can’t Go These Places – Issued by Homeland Security

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that’s just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
U.S. POLITICS
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who've already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. "We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Ash Jurberg

CDC warns of a dangerous disease spread by pets

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched an investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry. On August 31st, the CDC updated their investigation into salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry which has been ongoing since December 2020. Of particular concern, they noted that "one in four sick people is a child younger than five years."

